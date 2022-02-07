New Jersey and Delaware To End School Mask Mandates

New Jersey and Delaware , To End School Mask Mandates.

CNN reports that both New Jersey and Delaware have set timelines for lifting school mask mandates.

The suggested end dates are reportedly a sign of falling COVID-19 numbers and a potential return to, a 'new normal.'.

On February 7, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that the state's school and child care mask mandates will be lifted on March 7.

The governor reportedly cited declining COVID cases, increased vaccination rates and the reduced severity of the Omicron variant.

Murphy reportedly called the decision , "a huge step back to normalcy for our kids.".

To address concerns, Murphy said that individual school district leaders will still be able to maintain or enforce a mask policy, "should community conditions require.".

Masking continues to be an important tool to prevent the spread of Covid, John Carney, Governor of Delaware, via CNN.

In Delaware, CNN reports that Governor John Carney announced an end date of March 31 for the state's school mask mandate.

The governor also said that the state's universal indoor mask mandate will be lifted on February 11.

We're in a much better place than we were several weeks ago in the middle of the Omicron surge of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, John Carney, Governor of Delaware, via CNN.

I want to be clear about this point -- COVID is still circulating in our communities.

And the virus still poses a risk of serious illness, particularly among those who are not up to date on their vaccinations, John Carney, Governor of Delaware, via CNN.

But we have the tools to keep ourselves and each other safe, John Carney, Governor of Delaware, via CNN