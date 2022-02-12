FAITH IN HUMANITY

Humanity is a quality of an individual that is being gifted by the nature to one and by which one is distinguished from other beings.

Being human does not mean that an individual possesses humanity.

The quality of humanity in an individual take note of what he do for people who give noting back in return to the favour they had offered.

Extra- ordinary humanity in a human being has been portrayed beautifully by Mother Teresa as She had created a glorious example of Humanity across the world and particularly in India.

Humanity means caring for and helping others whenever and wherever possible.