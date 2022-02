Ukraine tensions escalate: Russia begins military drills with Belarus | Palki Sharma Exclusive

Russia and Belarus have begun joint military drills along the border with Ukraine amid the escalating tensions with the west.

Now the White House is termed the move is clearly escalatory even though Kremlin insists that its troops will leave Belarus as soon as the drills are done with on the 20th of February.

WION's executive editor Palki Sharma sheds more light on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.