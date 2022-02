005 The Angel of the Lord (Colossians 1:12-20) 1 of 2

Current Events Update: Book recommendation: "The Radio Right," by Paul Matzko.

(1) The Canadian Truckers Freedom Convoy could become violent.

(2) CNN's Zucker and others fall as hypocrite accusers of Trump while they are corrupt and in at least one case CRiMINAL.

(We offer a possible (p)Residential Portrait for Lyin' Biden.) (3) We discuss the poll saying more than half of American voters want Joe Biden impeached.