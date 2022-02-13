If The Truckers for Freedom were Not Peaceful...
If The Truckers for Freedom were Not Peaceful...

Let this be a message to all Tyrannical governments of the world.

STOP ALL &quot;Covid 19&quot; (or any new virus they come up with) mask and Vax mandates and restrictions..

!

You better be thankful that The Truckers for Freedom ARE peaceful..

Because if they were not... I added the Hulk Hogan Theme song &quot;I am a real American&quot; by Rick Derringer..

(Just change out American with &quot;Canadian, Australian, English Man&quot; etc..

And it is such a perfect song for this movement...:-) GOD BLESS THE TRUCKERS FOR FREEDOM!