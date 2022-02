The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Season 1

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Season 1 Trailer HD - Premiere date: September 2, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video.

#LOTRonPrime directed by J.

A.

Bayona (premiere episode) starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Charlie Vickers, Maxim Baldry, Lenny Henry, Simon Merrells, Charles Edwards release date September 2, 2022 (on Amazon Prime Video)