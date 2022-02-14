KLAUS SCHWAB's WEF has PENETRATED DEEPLY into TRUDEAU's CABINET

Deception Bytes discusses the news of the day focusing on the ongoing political scandals from a Christian patriotic perspective.

In tonight's video we discuss the situation with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and discuss how deeply the World Economic Forum and the Young Global Leaders forum is entrenched in Canadian politics.

We also discuss a virus that is circulating in China that some experts believe is a bio-weapon to be released during the Olympics.

The incubation period is several weeks which means it will not be noticed until participants are in their home countries.

Other items of interest are also discussed.