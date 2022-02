Klaus Schwab's Young Leaders And The WEF Global Conspiracy - Mike Yeadon On CHD.TV

What do Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, Boris Johnson, Jacinda Ardern, and Chrystia Freeland have in common?

All of these world leaders went through Klaus Schwab's 'Young Global Leaders Program'.

"These people are deep, they've been planning something like this for...20, 30 years and possibly longer." Yeadon explains the conflicts of interests between world leaders and the World Economic Forum's vision of a Great Reset ushering in the fourth industrial revolution.