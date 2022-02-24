This is why WEF's Klaus Schwab and his nazi young globalist are a threat to all of humanity

“The young generation like prime minister Trudeau, half of this cabinet are actually young global leaders of the world economic forum, we penetrate the cabinets.

The change is not just happening, the change can be shaped by us.

We have to prepare for a more angry world, how to prepare?

To take the necessary actions to create a fairer world.

I see the need for a great reset.

The people assume we are just going back to the good old world which we had and everything will be normal again, this is fiction it will not happen.”