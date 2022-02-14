Whoopi Goldberg Rejoins 'The View' Following Suspension

CNN reports Whoopi Goldberg is back on 'The View,'.

After being recently suspended for her misguided comments on the Holocaust.

Upon her return, Goldberg did not mention her controversial comments specifically.

There's something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are 'The View,' and this is what we do.

Sometimes we don't do it as elegantly as we could...

Goldberg said it is an honor to be back on the show.

It is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations... They're important to us as a nation, and to us more so as a human entity.

During a discussion on a Tennesse School District's recent banning of 'Maus,' a graphic novel based on the perils of the Holocaust.

Whoopi said, "the Holocaust isn't about race.".

ABC quickly suspended Goldberg, calling her comments "wrong and hurtful."