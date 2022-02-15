The trucker-led protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Canada is spreading, and American political observers of all stripes believe something similar is bound to take hold in the United States.
The Hill’s Niall Stanage explains.
THE MEMO: American Politicians Brace For Canada-Style COVID-19 Protests