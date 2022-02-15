Freedom Convoy Protest in Canada enters 3rd week, PM Trudeau can use emergency powers |Oneindia News
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Monday said that he will revoke rarely used emergency powers to end the protest against Covid-19 mandates in the country which was started by the truckers.

