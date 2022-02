Royal Expert: Charles faces tough decisions on Andrew

Royal biographer Penny Junor says Prince Charles will face "some tough decisions" about Prince Andrew - including whether his security should continue to be funded from the public purse.

Her comments come after the Duke of York reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre in her civil lawsuit against him for alleged sexual abuse.

Report by Guzzardib.

