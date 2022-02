York MP calls for Andrew to drop Duke title

MP for York Central Rachael Maskell says the City of York wants to "finish the business of the Dukedom" and remove Prince Andrew's title as the Duke of York.

It comes after Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre in her civil lawsuit against him for alleged sexual abuse.

Report by Guzzardib.

