Guide features 10 steps to a healthy eating plan

Eating fresh food, cooking your own meals, and having the company of friends are some of the ten steps to a healthy eating plan, published in the Dietary Guidelines for Brazilians, commissioned by the Ministry of Health.

The guidelines were chosen the best of the world by Vox, a major news website in the U.S. The tips are featured in a special section of Jornal do Senado, a daily paper from the Brazilian Senate.

