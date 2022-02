TYRANICAL DICTATOR of the GREAT WHITE NORTH

Deception Bytes discusses the news of the day focusing on the ongoing political scandals from a Christian patriotic perspective.

In tonight's video we discuss the Emergencies Act and the outrageous actions being taken by Trudeau against peaceful protesters.

The names of all who supported the truckers has been leaked and accounts have been frozen and people doxed.

We update the progress on the Freedom Convoy and examine the actions of an out of control Prime Minister.