Ringo Starr on Paul McCartney’s Genius, Writing Octopus’ Garden High & The Beatles Farting Habits

Ringo talks about The Beatles documentary “Get Back” on Disney+, being captivated by Paul McCartney’s genius, a great postcard he once received from Paul, the inspiration to write “Octopus’ Garden,” rooting for the LA Rams, farting causing trouble amongst the band, who the gassiest Beatle was, sharing hotels on the road, finally getting the All-Starr Band back together for 22 dates, and his new book Lifted.