Jessica Chastian's The Eyes Of Tammy Faye | Official Trailer Reaction!

20th Century Studios, Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastian bring us an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

This looks wild!

Come and check out my reaction and thoughts on what looks to be an oscar contender for Garfield and Chastain!

#TrailerReaction #AndrewGarfield #JessicaChastian #TheEyesOfTammyFaye