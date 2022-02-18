Kanye West Says ‘Donda 2’ Will Only Be Released on His Stem Player

Ye took to Instagram on Feb.

18 to let fans know his next album will not be available on streaming services.

Donda 2 will only be streaming on my own platform, the stem player.

You can download new music from stemplayer.com.

, Kanye West, via Instagram.

In a separate post, West encouraged fans to buy the $200 Stem Player "to be a part of the revolution.".

Today artists get just 12 percent of the money the industry makes.

It’s time to free music from this oppressive system.

It’s time to take control and build our own, Kanye West, via Instagram.

The Stem Player allows listeners to customize a song to their liking by manipulating separate tracks.

West also revealed a track list for 'Donda 2,' which Yahoo reports is currently set for a Feb.

22 release.

Many fans didn't seem too happy about West's decision to bypass streaming services.

You telling me I need to pay $200 to hear Donda 2?, @mautezawad, via Twitter.

Billionaire charging people $200 to listen to his music, @tommie.jakubek, via Instagram.

Guess I ain't listening to Donda 2, @realwav, via Twitter