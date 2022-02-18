Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London.

Millions of people in the U.K. were urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors Friday as the second major storm this week prompted warnings of high winds and flying debris across northern Europe
Some airplanes struggled to land in high winds at London's Heathrow airport on Friday (February 18) as Storm Eunice..
Thousands of Brits are currently glued to a live stream of dozens of planes making the most treacherous landings at Heathrow..