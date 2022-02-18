Donald Trump and His 2 Eldest Children Must Testify in NY Fraud Investigation, Judge Rules

On Feb.

17, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump can be deposed as part of NY Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud investigation.

Judge Engoron said the Trumps' argument that their testimonies may be susceptible to use in a separate criminal investigation was not valid.

This argument completely misses the mark.

Neither (the Attorney General) nor the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has subpoenaed (the Trumps) to appear before a grand jury, Judge Arthur Engoron, via ruling obtained by CBS News.

According to the judge's ruling, all three Trumps must be deposed within 21 days, and Donald must provide requested documents within 14 days.

Attorney General Letitia James commended the ruling, saying, "Today, justice prevailed.".

Trump attorney Alan Futerfas accuses James of lumping this investigation together with a separate criminal probe being conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

James, a Democrat, is also accused of pursuing this investigation as a political ploy.

The former president's longtime accountant, Mazars USA, , recently drafted a letter cutting ties with the Trump Organization and stated 10 years worth of financial records "should no longer be relied upon.".

Those financial records were reportedly used to secure loans for the Trump Organization