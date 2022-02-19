The Matrix Resurrections (2021) in hindi

The Matrix Resurrections is a 2021 American science fiction action film produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski.

It is the sequel to The Matrix Revolutions (2003) and the fourth installment in The Matrix film franchise.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson reprise their roles from the previous films, and they are joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The film is set sixty years after Revolutions and follows Neo, who lives a seemingly ordinary life as a video game developer troubled with distinguishing dreams from reality.

A group of rebels, with the help of a programmed version of Morpheus, free Neo from a new version of the Matrix and fight a new enemy that holds Trinity captive.