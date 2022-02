Russia Gate: The Russia Collusion Hoax

Estefania and Corey discuss RussiaGate and the Russia collusion hoax that was perpetrated by Hillary Clinton, and her presidential campaign against Donald Trump, and his presidential campaign, and later after he was sworn into office to cripple his presidency.

We discuss most of the major players that originated the hoax, and some of them who are now under investigation and being prosecuted by the Durham special prosecutor.