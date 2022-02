Russia’s 'Flying Radar' Debuts Amid Ukraine Tensions | What Delayed Putin's Next Gen Spy Plane?

Russia's A-100 Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AWACS) plane has flown for the first time with its radar turned on.

The announcement comes just weeks after a Russian publication asserted that Western sanctions were hampering aircraft’s development.

The A-100s debut flight means Russia is now equipped with a new-age surveillance system.

The A-100 plane comes at a perfect time for Russia, as it reportedly prepares for potential military action against Ukraine.