Canada Bank Freeze: "Next Crisis Bigger than COVID" - Power Grid/Finance Down - WEF Cyber Polygon

Canadian Bank Freeze is just the beginning of the great reset: The World Economic Forum warns of a new crisis of "even more significant economic and social implications than COVID19." What threat could possibly be more impactful?

Christian breaks down the WEF's "Cyber Polygon" tabletop exercise, its participants, and predictive programming around a looming large scale cyberattack on critical infrastructure that would unleash a Dark Winter and help to usher in the Great Reset.