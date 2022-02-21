U.S. intelligence suggests Russian troops have orders to invade Ukraine

The U.S. has intelligence that Russian commanders have been given orders to proceed with an invasion Ukraine.
Illia Ponomarenko, a defense reporter with The Kyiv Independent, joined CBS News' Meg Oliver to discuss the growing tensions.
The U.S. has intelligence that Russian commanders have been given orders to proceed with an invasion Ukraine.
Illia Ponomarenko, a defense reporter with The Kyiv Independent, joined CBS News' Meg Oliver to discuss the growing tensions.
Russia has extended its military drills in Belarus as tensions with Ukraine grow. CBS News senior national security correspondent..
Russian troops are carrying out drills on their own territory and this should not worry anyone, the deputy Russian ambassador to..