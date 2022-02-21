Back To The Basics

Get Back To The Basics.

Love God.

Love Others.

Kindness.

Compassion.

Mercy.

We were created in God’s Image, for God, for each other.

We were created to love God, love each other.

We need God, we need each other.

REMEMBER: Compassion is a God thing.

We have become “heart complacent” towards God and each other.

We have to change this up!

We are isolating our hearts from God and each other.

Our human condition is roaring over our Christ Image.

“I don’t need God.

I don’t need you.” These are the prevalent voices in our cultural chaos, the lies from our enemy.

We do need God, without Him, we are not good in our human condition.

We do need each other; we are better human beings when we work together in harmony and peace.

The Grace of God should be our rhythm of our heart beat of our life walk.

We have gotten to a really bad place as a society, isolated in heart, selfish, and cold hearted.

How did we get here?

How can we change it?

From heart to heart remember why we are here, and the grace, forbearance, forgiveness of God’s Grace.

We have been given much; much is required.

Awaken the God compassion and let it trump the human condition with God’s love.

Stop the hate.

Choose Love.

Stop the offense over majoring in the minor things.

Be Wise.

Be interested in other people.

Speak to one another kindly, serve one another selflessly and truly care for one another sacrificially, heart to heart.

If you hear God speak to you today, don’t harden your heart, this is our God mission to get back to God, being wholly-holy HIS and tasked by Him to be compassionate, caring, selfless human beings.

Change it up, step out of our comfort zones and love unconditionally, person to person, share the unrestricted kindness, mercy and compassion of God.

Be So.

Encouraging, adding value to each other and caring for each other, heart to heart.

Step out today in the rhythm of God’s Grace.

Be Kind.

God bless ya.