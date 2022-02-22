US Soccer and USWNT Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit for $24M

US Soccer and USWNT , Settle Equal Pay Lawsuit for $24M.

The culmination of a six-year effort by the U.S. women's national team (USWNT) was announced on Feb.

22.

Their class action gender discrimination lawsuit will be settled for $24 million, .

And the team is promised pay equal to the U.S. men's national team moving forward.

$22 million will go toward back pay, while $2 million will be contributed to a fund to aid USWNT players in endeavors and charities they pursue after their soccer careers.

U.S. soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan shared their excitement on 'TODAY.'.

For us this is just a huge win in ensuring that we not only right the wrongs of the past but set the next generation up for something that we could only have dreamed of, Megan Rapinoe, via 'TODAY'.

It's really what we set out to do, equalize on all fronts, and we've been able to achieve that.

It's a really proud moment for all of us, Alex Morgan, via 'TODAY'.

USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone also spoke about the deal on 'TODAY.'.

Being in a contentious litigation with our players is not good for our sport.

I think this is a momentous occasion.

, Cindy Parlow Cone, USSF president, via 'TODAY'.

This is a huge win for soccer, this is a huge win for U.S. Soccer, the players, of women's sport, and I'm just so excited to move forward together and actually start working with the women's team to grow the game both here at home and abroad, Cindy Parlow Cone, USSF president, via 'TODAY'