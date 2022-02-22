AT&T Shuts Down Its 3G Network

AT&T Shuts Down Its 3G Network.

CNN reports AT&T will shut down its 3G network on Feb.

22.

The technology, which was implemented 20 years ago in the U.S., will come to an end in order to repurpose the spectrum for 4G and 5G.

AT&T says it has advised customers for two years to make the switch from 3G.

For nearly two years, we’ve proactively sent numerous communications via direct mail, bill messaging, emails and text messages to help customers transition to next generation networks before 3G services end on February 22, AT&T, to CNN Business.

Other major carriers will follow suit later this year.

CNN reports T-Mobile will ends its 3G network in the third quarter, and Verizon will do the same by the end of the year.

Devices that may be affected include 3G Kindles, flip phones, older Android devices and the iPhone 5.

Some home alarm systems, fall detectors, in-car crash notification and roadside assistance programs will also be impacted.

AT&T has a webpage to help users determine if their device is on a 3G network