Scotland to lift legal Covid restrictions on 21 March

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has announced the end to mandatory vaccine passports from next week, with rules requiring face masks in shops and on transport to be scrapped on 21 March.

But, unlike in England, free testing and self-isolation is to continue in Scotland until further notice.

Report by Lewisl.

