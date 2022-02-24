England Calls for an End to All Government-Mandated COVID Restrictions

NBC reports that on February 24, England lifted all government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions.

Even the legal requirement for anyone who tests positive to isolate at their home has been lifted.

According to officials, those who test positive will still be advised to stay home for at least five days, but they will no longer be legally required to do so.

The decision also means that those with lower incomes will no longer receive financial support to compensate for a loss of wages due to isolation.

NBC reports that routine contact tracing of infected individuals has also been halted.

On February 21, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the Conservative government's plan for "living with COVID" long term.

This plan also reportedly includes scaling back free universal COVID-19 testing beginning on April 1.

NBC reports that in January, most coronavirus restrictions were already lifted in England.

Similarly, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have also chosen to lift restrictions in recent weeks.

Other European countries, like Denmark and Sweden, have ended all COVID restrictions as well.

NBC reports that critics, including the British Medical Association, have warned that it is too soon to end restrictions, particularly isolation laws.

The strategy, according to the British Medical Association, fails to protect vulnerable people at the highest risk of serious harm from COVID-19.