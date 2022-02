Covid: Minister says time to end ‘government diktat’

Cabinet minister Paul Scully says: “We need to learn to live with Covid.

It’s about taking personal responsibility back, rather than government diktat.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to scrap self-isolation requirements in England as part of his “living with Covid” plan.

Report by Jonesia.

