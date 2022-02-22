Ukraine - Donetsk and Luhansk, Crimea and Donbas, Alfred de Zayas (English in depth interview)

Alfred de Zayas is professor of international law at the Geneva school of diplomacy and international relations, expert in the field of human rights and international law and UN independent expert on international order.

He is the author of his new book ‘Building a just world order’.

We talk about the right to self determination and secession for the people in Ukraine, as layed out in the United Nations charter.

De Zayas gives his uncensored view on NATO, UN, EU and the OSCE.

We discuss the recognition by Russia of Donetsk and Lugansk in Ukraine yesterday and its implications.

De Zayas takes us back in time to 1989 with Michail Gorbatsjov until now with Vladimir Putin, in explaining the current situation between Ukraine and Russia.