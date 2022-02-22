LIVE: Shot Kills 16yr Old/Pfizer Butt-Slut Lindsey Graham Mounts War Cry, VDare Defends Demographics

Vaccine mandates could have been a thing of the past had four GOP Senators shown up to vote.

Last week, Lindsey Graham along with three other Republican U.S. Senators failed to vote against the resolution to defund vaccine mandates in the United States.

Lauren Witzke joins the Stew Peters Show to expose the Big Pharma stranglehold on U.S. politicians.

Single father Ernest Ramirez has dedicated his time to raising his son, JR, and coaching a Little League baseball team.

The two had a strong bond through baseball until 16-year-old JR dropped dead on the field from the Pfizer shot.

Ernest Ramirez joined the Stew Peters Show to share about the media’s lies, his son’s death, and to sound the alarm on this murderous death-jab.