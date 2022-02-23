Klaus Schwab at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 2017

Klaus Schwab brags: “When I mention our names like Mrs Merkel, even Vladimir Putin and so on, they all have been young global leaders of the World Economic Forum.

But, um, what we are really proud of now, is the young generation like Prime Minister Trudeau, president of France, ah, Argentina and so on.

So, if you penetrate the cabinet … so, yesterday I was at a reception for Prime Minister Trudeau and I would know that half of this cabinet, or even more than half of this cabinet, are for our, actually young global leaders of the World Economic Forum”.