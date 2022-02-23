Modi weaves Ukraine crisis into UP narrative: 'Tough times need...' | Oneindia News

PM Modi, at a rally in UP's Bahraich on Tuesday, weaved in Ukraine into the election narrative.

Without mentioning the crisis in the east European nation, Modi said that the world is in turmoil and India needs to be stronger not just for itself but for the entire humanity.

