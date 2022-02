Breaking News About Biden & Russia | Lance Wallnau

I'm at the airport, and I don't know if you've noticed that the Russia, Russia, Russia talk is ramping up again on all the mainstream media.

Have you asked yourself why?

Washington is obsessed with Ukraine to feed their war machine.

The pentagon's 2023 budget is set to top $800 billion.

The Democrats are looking to use Russia to excuse their lousy performance in the upcoming midterms.