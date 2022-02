The Question that revealed A Glitch in the Matrix - Part 1

In this very first Podcast of his, One Freedom Guide goes thoroughly through the events, including antecedents and aftermath, of a spark that ignited an inconvenient (but true) and troublesome question asked by the Honorable Colin Carrie MP for Oshawa, ON, during HANSARD # 34 in the House Of Commons, on Feb 19.

That question forever "revealed a Glitch in the Matrix" - This Podcast is divided in 3 parts.

This is Part 1 of 3