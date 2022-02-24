Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' baby son is named Theo

Maralee Nichols reveals the name of Tristan Thompson's baby Theo but has not named the former NBA star as father on the birth certificate.
Tristan Thompson issued a public apology to Khloé Kardashian.
Tristan Thompson confirmed he is the father of Maralee Nichols' baby.
Maralee Nichols accuses the NBA star of not paying a cent in support since their son was born on December 1.