Sean Penn Is Currently Working on a Documentary in Ukraine

CNN reports the 61-year-old actor and filmmaker is attending press conferences in Ukraine and meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russia continues its attack.

According to a translated Facebook post from Ukraine's Office of the President, Penn traveled to Kyiv to "tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country.".

Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty, Ukraine's Office of the President, via Facebook.

Penn also traveled to Ukraine in November to meet with Ukrainian forces as tensions with Russia increased.

This isn't the first time Penn has attempted to shed light on world issues.

NBC News reports that in 2015, he interviewed Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán for 'Rolling Stone.'.

But he later said the "article failed" to spark the debate he'd hoped for.

I have a regret that the entire discussion about this article ignores its purpose, which was to try to contribute to this discussion about the policy in the war on drugs, Sean Penn, via CBS News.

'Variety' reports Penn's current project in Ukraine is a Vice Studios production in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content.

