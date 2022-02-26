Russian missile hits high-rise residential building in Ukraine capital Kyiv | Watch | Oneindia News
Russian missile hits high-rise residential building in Ukraine capital Kyiv | Watch | Oneindia News

According to reports, two missiles hit areas southwest of the Kyiv city centre on Saturday.

One of the missiles landed in the area close to the Zhulyany airport.

#RussiaUkraineWar #RussianMissile #Kyiv