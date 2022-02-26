Russia -Ukraine war footage of Ukraine

Russia -Ukrain war footage of Ukraine
Additional footage of a destroyed Russian column
Rumble
Watch the local unseen videos of the Ukraine-Russia war Please help me to spread this to the world, share it with your network...
Russia -Ukrain war footage of Ukraine
Watch the local unseen videos of the Ukraine-Russia war Please help me to spread this to the world, share it with your network...
Ukraine is under attack and Donald Trump continues to divide us as a nation by complimenting Vladimir Putin, he called into Laura..