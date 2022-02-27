Putin, Zelensky, and Biden: It’s time to negotiate agreement for Ukraine to be a neutral country

Dear Presidents Putin, Zelensky, and Biden.

It’s time to put geopolitics aside and embrace the spirit of aloha, respect and love, for the Ukrainian people by coming to an agreement that Ukraine will be a neutral country—i.e.

No military alliance with NATO or Russia—thus alleviate the legitimate security concerns of both US/NATO countries and Russia, because there would be no Russian or NATO troops on each other’s borders (non-Baltic).

This would allow the Ukrainian people to live in peace.

Aloha.