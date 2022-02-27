If Russia seizes Ukraine, they will advance further', says Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun | English News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is ready for peace talks, but not in Moscow’s preferred venue of Belarus.
WION speaks to Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun for insights.
