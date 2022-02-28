Covid-19 update: India logs 8,013 cases | 4th wave in June: Researchers | Oneindia News
With 8,013 new coronavirus infections, India's daily coronavirus cases dropped below 10,000 on Monday.

Meanwhile, a study by IIT researchers says the 4th Covid wave could arrive in India by June.

