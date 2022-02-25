Covid-19 update: India logs 13,166 fresh cases and 302 deaths | Oneindia News
India on Friday logged 13,166 fresh Covid-19 cases and 302 deaths.

The death toll due to the pandemic now stands at 5,13,226.

