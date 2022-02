Fourth wave of Covid-19 in India to start from June till October predicts IIT-Kanpur | Oneindia News

As the Covid-19 cases are on the decline in India prompting various governments across the country to lift restrictions, researchers from IIT-Kanpur have predicted that the fourth wave of the virus can hit country around the June 22 and continue till October 24.

