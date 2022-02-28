Home Sec rejects calls for Ukrainian refugee visa waiver

Home Secretary Priti Patel tells the House of Commons that security and biometric checks are a "fundamental" part of the UK's visa approval service and will continue despite calls for "full visa waivers" for Ukrainians.

She says the checks are "vital" to keeping Britain "safe", warning that Russian troops are infiltrating Ukraine and the UK "knows all too well" what Putin is willing to do on British soil after the Salisbury poisonings in 2018.

Report by Edwardst.

