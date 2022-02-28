Diplomats Gather in Vienna , to Continue Iran Nuclear Talks.
On February 28, diplomats from Iran arrived in Vienna for talks aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear accord.
'Houston Chronicle' reports that diplomats face mounting pressure to reach an agreement soon.
Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's chief negotiator, reportedly returned to Vienna following consultations with Teheran over the weekend.
Diplomats from Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China will reportedly take part in the talks.
The United States reportedly can only participate in the talks indirectly after the U.S. withdrew from the accord in 2018.
'Houston Chronicle' reports that President Joe Biden has suggested that he wants the U.S. to rejoin the deal.
The plan, formerly referred to as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for limiting Teheran's nuclear program.
Besides pulling out of the deal, former President Donald Trump's administration reimposed severe sanctions on Iran.
As a result, Iran has increased not only the amount of uranium the nation enriches and stockpiles but also its purity.
According to 'Houston Chronicle,' while officials claim the talks are entering the final stage, it remains unclear how much longer negotiations will continue.
Britain, France and Germany have warned that little time remains before the accord becomes an "empty shell" as a result of Iran's growing nuclear program.
