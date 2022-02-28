I don't know if I should laugh or cry. #Shorts

I do not own any of the music or sounds used in this video.
Twitch VOD of a public Zeus event hosted by Task Force Trauma.
I was the Zeus and here are some funny moments of non-milsimmers getting destroyed.
I do not own any of the music or sounds used in this video.
Twitch VOD of a public Zeus event hosted by Task Force Trauma.
I was the Zeus and here are some funny moments of non-milsimmers getting destroyed.
Todays's funniest cat video - Two silly kitties working out on a treadmill #shorts By the way, if you want to lose weight,..
The car company named Kia became bankrupt in the year 1997. But when it was launched in India, it generated revenue of Rs 4700..